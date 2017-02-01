Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Farmers’ leaders call for extension of free-range status while bird flu order remains in place

10:50 01 February 2017

Free range egg-laying hens have been brought inside following a DEFRA order imposed after an outbreak of bird flu in the wild bird population.

Free range egg-laying hens have been brought inside following a DEFRA order imposed after an outbreak of bird flu in the wild bird population.

Archant

Farmers’ leaders are urging European Union decision-makers to extend the free-range status of poultry which had to be brought indoors following an outbreak of bird flu, warning some might otherwise go out of business.

Comment

The UK government’s chief vet declared a ‘prevention zone’ in England on December 6, and ordered all keepers of poultry and captive birds to implement measures to protect birds against H5N8, a form of avian influenza currently circulating in Europe.

It required commercial and individual poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds inside, or take steps to separate them from wild birds, and was later extended.

Free range producers can still continue to market as free range produce, provided the order does not extend beyond 12 weeks.

The UK farming union presidents will hold urgent discussions with MEPs and European Union (EU) decision-makers, urging them to extend the 12-week free-range status of poultry affected by the compulsory housing order that is in place until February 28, when the 12 week limit expires.

They want the extension to apply to free range eggs and poultry meat and continue until the risk from bird flu subsides.

“We are in uncharted territory and this situation requires new measures that will help to solve the concerns of producers,” the presidents said in a joint statement.

“The UK market will, without doubt, be one of the most affected countries as a result of bird flu, due to half of our national flock being free-range, by far the highest percentage of any member state.

“If these steps aren’t taken to protect the industry, producers are facing the very real prospect that they could go out of business and the UK market will be unable to enjoy the free-range products they demand.”

British farmers had been quick to introduce enhanced biosecurity measures and made sure welfare remained an absolute priority, they said.

Eight cases of the disease has been found in domestic poultry flocks.

European farmers’ organisation Copa-Cogeca, has written to the European Commission setting out the concerns of European farmers and offered possible solutions ahead of a meeting with MEPs.

Keywords: European Union United Kingdom Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Trial digital signalling on our railways, Colchester MP Will Quince tells Prime Minister

13:15 Annabelle Dickson
Will Quince, Colchester MP

The main line from Norwich and Ipswich to London represents the most “compelling” case for digital signalling, Colchester’s MP has told Theresa May.

Woodfield Court care home gets ‘good’ report from watchdog

13:00 Chris Shimwell
Care Quality Commission

A Stowmarket care home has been labelled ‘good’ by inspectors, who praised its “experienced and caring staff”.

Video: Watch film made by Suffolk doctors and pharmacists explaining your role in easing GP pressures

12:55 Andrew Hirst
David Egan, prescribing lead with the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, appears in the video

Health commissioners in Suffolk have produced a short film urging people to make better use of pharmacies and ease some of the pressures facing GP services in the county.

Updated: Mother and daughter in hospital after ‘accidental’ house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

12:50 Matt Stott and Adam Howlett
House fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

A house fire in Ipswich which left a mother and daughter in hospital last night is believed to be accidental.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

23 minutes ago Paul Geater
The Range is moving to the Anglia Retail Park.

Ipswich Council looks set to give the go-ahead for The Range and Go Outdoors to open new stores on the Anglia Retail Park on Bury Road.

Greater Anglia welcomes changes to rail tickets for Suffolk and Essex travellers

11:59 Paul Geater
Greater Anglia has introduced a ticket price pledge.

Rail company Greater Anglia has introduced a new price promise after the industry promised to simplify fares across the country.

Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds praised for the good progress of its pupils

11:55 Chris Shimwell
Westley Middle School pupils in Bury St Edmunds are leaping ahead, say Ofsted inspectors. Pictured here are Westley pupils at the Suffolk Schools Games Festival in 2014

One of the county’s two remaining middle schools, in Bury St Edmunds, has been praised by Ofsted for pushing pupils to achieve the best GCSE grades.

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24