‘We love you,’ respected priest told as he marks 25 years in post

A respected long-serving priest was told by the community he serves “we love you” as he marked 25 years in post despite battling a recent serious illness.

Fr John Warrington, of St Mary’s in Ipswich, celebrated his silver jubilee as a priest with the help of a packed church of parishioners from across the Diocese of East Anglia.

People travelled from Fr John’s previous parishes – Poringland, Peterborough, and Bury St Edmunds – to be there.

Fr John joined the celebrations despite a programme of recuperation after a serious illness.

Canon David Bagstaff, Vicar General of the Diocese, preached and gave some insights into Fr John’s personal faith and spirituality.

The event on Saturday, July 28 was said to be a wonderfully happy and memorable afternoon during which Fr John was presented with a cheque and all raised their glasses and promised prayers for his continued recovery.

The final words came in a short tribute from a primary school pupil: “We love to see Fr John come to our school because he makes us laugh and he talks to us. Fr John come back soon, we love you.”