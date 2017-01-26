Overcast

Father’s praise for ‘kind’ people who stopped to help boy trapped under bus in Clacton

10:45 26 January 2017

017 NB Accident in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton on Tuesday.

017 NB Accident in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton on Tuesday.

Archant

The father of a boy who suffered multiple injuries after becoming trapped under a bus in Clacton has thanked a teenager who stayed by his side until paramedics arrived.

Tyler Doe, 16, was flown to the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday in a serious condition after he was involved in a crash with a bus on Skelmersdale Road.

He remains in hospital today, but his condition is said to be improving.

Tyler’s father Carl Doe put out an appeal via social media yesterday to find a boy who stayed with the 16-year-old – who was trapped under the bus – until medics arrived.

He wrote: “There was a young man that stayed with my son until the emergency services arrived, I would really like to get in contact with this young man so if anyone knows who he is can you please point me in the right direction.”

After the post was shared dozens of times, a friend put Mr Doe in touch with the passer by, who he praised for being “very kind”.

But he still wants to find another person who he thinks may have seen the crash happen to thank them for helping.

Several emergency crews including two fire engines, four rapid response cars, an ambulance crew and the Essex Air Ambulance raced to reports a cyclist had been hurt in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

It was later confirmed by police that a 16-year-old boy had suffered multiple injuries in a collision with a bus.

Surrounding roads were closed until around 3.30pm while investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Any witnesses should call Essex Police on 101.

