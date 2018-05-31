Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Poisoned gas pellets not ‘practical or safe’ to tackle seaside rat infestation

PUBLISHED: 15:28 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 August 2018

One of the rats dashes past at Felixstowe seafront Picture: WILLIAM DREHER

One of the rats dashes past at Felixstowe seafront Picture: WILLIAM DREHER

WILLIAM DREHER

Safety experts have halted proposals to tackle a Suffolk seaside rat infestation by using poisoned gas pellets.

Suffolk Coastal District Council had considered using the pellets to solve Felixstowe’s rodent problem – but has reviewed its plans after being advised it was not “practical or safe”.

Visitors to the seaside resort have been complaining about the number of rats in the town this summer, which has been blamed on the “booming tourist economy” and people leaving discarded takeaway food on the streets.

Earlier this month, SCDC urged Felixstowe’s visitors to “respect our resort” and use bins to dispose of food and other rubbish.

MORE: Respect our Resort’ - Appeal after littering feeds seaside rat problem

Suffolk Coastal Norse teams have been clearing vegetation along Sea Road Gardens, where the rats have been nesting, and have placed bait boxes to combat the infestation.

Last week, SCDC and Norse said they were investigating other methods, including inserting poisoned gas pellets into rat nests.

MORE: Could Felixstowe’s rats be gassed to deal with rodent problem?

In an announcement yesterday, however, the council said it was no longer considering gassing the rodents. “Having looked into the issue in more detail and taken expert advice, we have been informed that poisoning the rats, by inserting gas pellets into the nests, is not a practical or safe option,” a spokesman said.

“The proximity of the treatment to human activity would create a health risk to people and their pets in the area.”

Instead, Norse teams will be carrying out late night sweeps of the area, emptying bins and cleaning the promenade, betwen 8-10pm, to ensure there is no food waste left to attract rats and seagulls. Three more large lidded bins have also been placed in the area, preventing the rodents accessing the waste inside.

The spokesman added: “We will also be running a poster campaign in the area to actively encourage people not to discard their food waste , and to make sure they treat food waste like other litter and put it in the bins provided. These posters will emphasise the need for people to ‘Respect our Resort’ by not dropping food waste that attracts vermin. This will be supported by a social media campaign.”

Other measures include removing vegetation, placing bait trap boxes and bolstering street cleaning efforts.

Plastic Free Felixstowe has also been carrying out beach cleans to keep the resort tidy.

Topic Tags:

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24