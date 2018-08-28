Partly Cloudy

Poppy painting project sees pupils add splash of colour for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 14:09 31 October 2018

Children from Fairfield Infant School join the mayor Graham Newman in painting stones with poppies for Remembrance Day to raise money for the RBL. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Children from Fairfield Infant School join the mayor Graham Newman in painting stones with poppies for Remembrance Day to raise money for the RBL. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Children at a Suffolk school showed off their artistic skills and added a splash of colour to stones as part of their Remembrance Day commemorations.

Children from Fairfield Infant School join the mayor Graham Newman in painting stones with poppies for Remembrance Day to raise money for the RBL. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Pupils from Fairfield School in Felixstowe donated a pound to the Poppy Appeal before painting smooth stones with a poppy theme.

More than 50 of the stones, due to be assembled into a memorial for Armistice Day, were decorated by youngsters at the infant and junior schools.

Felixstowe mayor Graham Newman and his wife also took part in the event, which aimed to educate children on the importance of Remembrance Day.

This year marks the centenary since the end of the First World War in 1918.

Fairfield Infant School teacher Cassandra Aitchison said: “The event went really well considering it was such a wet and miserable day.

“Children across all our schools came to take part and they all had fun.

“A lot of the grown ups had a fun as well.

“It is so important to educate young kids about Remembrance Day because it is 100 years since the end of the First World War.

She added: “We just feel that it is something that the children need to learn about and remember as there are still wars going on and we are still losing people.”

Stones were donated to the school by The Friends of Fairfield group ,who assisted with the day and helped to boost the Poppy Appeal by £80.

Once the display has been taken down, children will be able to collect their stone.

Youngsters can then decide if they want to keep it, or hide it around town as part of the Felixstowe Hides project.

Mrs Aitchison continued: “We are not sure exactly how we will arrange the stones yet but it will be in some pattern or shape related to Remembrance Day.

“I think a lot of the children will hide their stones as they are big on hiding and finding things around the town.”

Felixstowe Finds is a huge collaborative art exhibition which saw thousands of people flock to the beach looking to find pebbles that had been left by other people.

Some were painted brightly, others with just a name, and many of the children from Fairfield School wish to contribute to the event by hiding pebbles along Felixstowe beach for others to discover.

