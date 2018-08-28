‘A real spectacle to remember’ – New steampunk festival to launch in Suffolk

This new family-friendly festival is packed with Steampunk curiosities

A steampunk “extravaganza” is launching on the Suffolk coast, featuring curiosities with a Halloween twist.

The Steampunk Festival is set to welcome an unusual assortment of artefacts

The inaugural Felixstowe Steampunk Halloween Festival takes place at Landguard Fort and Felixstowe Museum this Saturday and Sunday.

Fusing the Victorian era with technological advancements, the steampunk ethos offers up eccentric inventions such as steam-driven airships to mechanical time machines.

Organisers of the family festival say it is “packed with steampunk curiosities”.

Attractions include live music, magic shows, birds of prey, a Meccano display, hamster racing and Wild-West style shoot-outs.

Children can learn archery, meet Bob the Steampunk Dog and solve the pumpkin quiz trail, while adults are invited to visit the Time Travelling Tea Tent, explore the Steampunk marketplace and enjoy the wacky Wattingers.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in their “steampunk finery”.

Landguard Fort will also feature a “Night of the Macabre” on Saturday, when visitors will explore dark tunnels and rooms packed before a “weird and whacky” cabaret show.

Events co-ordinator Stephen Rampley said: “Everyone is welcome to come and discover this new special event which is something completely different for both adults and children. It promises to be a real spectacle to remember.”

Visit Discover Landguard for information and tickets