Felixstowe charity worker helps Manhattan Bridge ship crew deal with loss of colleague after explosion

Sister Marian Davey is Apostleship of the Sea's port chaplain in East Anglia Archant

Volunteers have been helping the crew of a ship which saw one man killed and left another seriously injured in an explosion last week come to terms with the loss.

Seafarers’ charity Apostleship of the Sea (AoS) have established a support network for those on board the Manhattan Bridge container ship which saw a man lose his life after a boiler backfired in the engine room as it docked at Felixstowe on Thursday.

Sister Marian Davey, Felixstowe port chaplain for AoS was informed of the deadly explosion by staff at the docks.

She travelled all the way back from Manchester to offer assistance to the Filipino crew.

“They’re a crew who have a strong bond of relationship and respect for each other,” she said.

“Strong leadership on board was very evident from the captain and his officers – all the crew were trying to help each other to come to terms with all that’s happened.

“The crew had to cope with a very lengthy process of investigation procedures by both the police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) throughout the 48 hours the ship was berthed, so I had to snatch slots of time in between to give both one-to-one and collective moments of support.

She added: “The faith and dignity of the crew was inspirational.

“I provided moments where they could openly express their grief and shock through tears and words and prayer and silence.”

The injured crew member, who was rushed to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford with severe burns after the explosion, which could be heard as far away as Rushmere St Andrew, is said to be recovering.

“He is making good progress and we will continue visiting and supporting him until his repatriation,” Sister Marian added.

She is still in contact with the Manhattan Bridge’s crew members on social media. The ship is now in Hamburg.