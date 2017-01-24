Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Felixstowe charity worker helps Manhattan Bridge ship crew deal with loss of colleague after explosion

13:27 24 January 2017

Sister Marian Davey is Apostleship of the Sea's port chaplain in East Anglia

Sister Marian Davey is Apostleship of the Sea's port chaplain in East Anglia

Archant

Volunteers have been helping the crew of a ship which saw one man killed and left another seriously injured in an explosion last week come to terms with the loss.

Comment

Seafarers’ charity Apostleship of the Sea (AoS) have established a support network for those on board the Manhattan Bridge container ship which saw a man lose his life after a boiler backfired in the engine room as it docked at Felixstowe on Thursday.

Sister Marian Davey, Felixstowe port chaplain for AoS was informed of the deadly explosion by staff at the docks.

She travelled all the way back from Manchester to offer assistance to the Filipino crew.

“They’re a crew who have a strong bond of relationship and respect for each other,” she said.

“Strong leadership on board was very evident from the captain and his officers – all the crew were trying to help each other to come to terms with all that’s happened.

“The crew had to cope with a very lengthy process of investigation procedures by both the police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) throughout the 48 hours the ship was berthed, so I had to snatch slots of time in between to give both one-to-one and collective moments of support.

She added: “The faith and dignity of the crew was inspirational.

“I provided moments where they could openly express their grief and shock through tears and words and prayer and silence.”

The injured crew member, who was rushed to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford with severe burns after the explosion, which could be heard as far away as Rushmere St Andrew, is said to be recovering.

“He is making good progress and we will continue visiting and supporting him until his repatriation,” Sister Marian added.

She is still in contact with the Manhattan Bridge’s crew members on social media. The ship is now in Hamburg.

Keywords: Manchester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

23 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

Tributes have been paid after a cyclist died in a serious crash in Newmarket this morning.

Woman suffers head injury after car flips onto roundabout in Great Notley

25 minutes ago Emily Townsend
The East of England Ambulance Service responded to the crash

A woman believed to be in her 30s has been taken to hospital after her car overturned on a roundabout in London Road, Great Notley this morning.

Diamond ring and thousands of pounds stolen from home in Little Clacton

50 minutes ago Emily Townsend
2017 SH LITTLE CLACTON GV 1~1

A police appeal has been sparked after a large sum of cash and sentimental jewellery was stolen from a home in Little Clacton earlier this month.

Hammer and pole used by raiders during armed robbery at Silver End Co-op

11:48 Emily Townsend
Stock image of robber. Image: Robert Hoetink

Masked raiders armed with a hammer and a pole pushed staff to the floor and demanded cash from a safe at a corner shop near Witham last night.

Felixstowe charity worker helps Manhattan Bridge ship crew deal with loss of colleague after explosion

13:27 Emily Townsend
Sister Marian Davey is Apostleship of the Sea's port chaplain in East Anglia

Volunteers have been helping the crew of a ship which saw one man killed and left another seriously injured in an explosion last week come to terms with the loss.

Council spending plan targets return of the Women’s Tour to Tendring

13:23 Will Lodge
The cyclists finish Stage 2 of the Aviva Women's Tour in Clacton-on-Sea in 2015.

A new town square for Dovercourt is part of Tendring District Council’s spending plans next year – while the Women’s Tour cycle race is also set to return to the area.

Proposals to cut IVF in east Suffolk and Ipswich turned down by NHS commissioners

13:18 Emily Townsend
Funding for IVF in Ipswich and east Suffolk will not be cut

No cuts will be made to IVF in east Suffolk after a public consultation, medics have revealed this morning.

Most read

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Steven Taylor could be the big character that Ipswich Town need, says Darren Ambrose

Steven Taylor, pictured in action at Newcastle

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy wants to ‘win stuff’ and test himself before he retires

Newcastle United's Daryl Murphy

MPs and peers will have to give the green light to start EU divorce proceedings

Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. Picture Supreme Court/PA Wire

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers: We’re letting Mick McCarthy down with our performances

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24