Felixstowe Ferry escapes flooding in first surge tide

People at Felixstowe Ferry heaved a sigh of relief at lunchtime as the predicted flood surge levels failed to reach the heights originally expected.

Two buses stood by in case evacuation was required, but their services were not needed.

Police sealed off the road into the low-lying fishing hamlet just before the cross-wall, while Environment Agency officers stood ready to put the barrier in place.

In the event the water filled the Deben estuary and lapped onto the shore near the slipway, but came no further, and there were no flood problems.

Emergency services will again be in position tonight for the next high tide.

Andy Smith, cabinet member for coastal management at Suffolk Coastal and the Environment Agency representative on the regional flood and coast commitee, said the forecast had proved a good test for the procedures in case of coastal flooding.

He said: “It’s always a moving scene but in the past 24 hours the predicted surge level has come down from something approaching a metre to about 0.3m.

“There have been two reasons for this – the wind has not reached the strength which was originally predicted by the Met Office and the water levels are not as high as expected.

“It has been a good test though for the procedures. Evacuation procedures were also in place and we have been very fortunate here in Felixstowe.”

He expected sea levels to remain high throughout the afternoon.