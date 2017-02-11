Felixstowe firefighters respond to blaze at container port – an hour after freeing injured motorist

Felixstowe firefighters were called in to help tackle a blaze which started accidentally at the container port.

Fire broke out in a rubber-tyred gantry at the Port of Felixstowe early this afternoon.

The Port of Felixstowe’s private fire service attended the blaze but called for back-up from a locally based crew just before 12.40pm. Further back-up was then required from a crew based at Princes Street, in Ipswich.

A fire service spokeswoman said the blaze was thought to have started accidentally. The flames were under control just after 1.35pm.

An hour earlier, Felixstowe firefighters were at the scene of a three-vehicle collision, two miles away, in Anzani Avenue, where they were also joined by colleagues from Princes Street, and by a crew from Ipswich East station.

Two people were described as walking wounded following the crash, and were treated by paramedics at the scene. A third person, more seriously hurt, was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be cut free by firefighters before being left in the care of the ambulance service.