Man dies in bungalow blaze battled by more than 30 firefighters

A man has died at a house fire in Feltwell. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

A man has died in a fire at a bungalow in Feltwell overnight.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended Lodge Road at around 12.45am. More than 30 firefighters battled the blaze at the bungalow near East Hall for around four hours overnight.

But the sole occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said; “A man has sadly died following a fire at a property in Feltwell overnight.

“Emergency services were called shortly before 1am this morning to reports of a fire at an address in Lodge Road.

“A man, the only occupant of the house, was discovered inside the property; however was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.”

A seal remains on the property and fire investigations are currently being carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

Barbara Lee, a neighbour of the man who died, described him as a lovely man.

“I just cannot believe it,” said the 52-year-old. “At about 12.30am I smelt smoke and thought someone was having a small fire in another garden. Then the fire brigade turned up and I just could not believe it. It just does not seem right.

“He was such a lovely man. He used to walk his dog. It is a very close knit community here. If he was outside and I walked past, we would always wave and say, “you alright?”, “yeah, are you?”.

“It’s just very tragic. I stayed inside when it was happening and all the lights were off and it was just lite up like a Christmas tree.”

A worker from Londis in the High Street said: “It is sad and it might be someone who comes in here every day.”

Crews on the scene included Methwold, Thetford, Brandon, Mildenhall, Fakenham and the water carrier and Earlham and the aerial ladder platform.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.