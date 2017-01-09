Partly Cloudy

Feuding birds fighting over food makes our picture of the day

15:45 09 January 2017

Feud over food in the garden in Woolpit. By Pamela Bidwell

Feud over food in the garden in Woolpit. By Pamela Bidwell

Suffolk’s top beauty spots, landmarks and its amazing wildlife can provide the subjects for some stunning photos – and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world.

Each day we highlight our favourite shot with our picture of the day – and here is today’s.

Pamela Bidwell saw these birds swarming around the feeder in her garden in Woolpit, locked into battle over the food.

Their wings are flapping rapidly as they hover in place, waiting for the perfect moment to swoop in.

Each day we receive a wealth of photos from out iwitness24 members featuring everything from landscapes and candid nature pictures to breaking news scenes.

  • Those birds are goldfinches, which you have failed to point out. Or failed to recognise. Well done for correctly identifying them as birds though.

    Gordon Taylor

    Monday, January 9, 2017

