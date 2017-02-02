Finborough School, near Stowmarket, celebrates ‘excellent’ Independent Schools Inspectorate report

Finborough School headteacher Steven Clark with pupils. Archant

An independent Suffolk school is celebrating an “excellent” inspection report.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finborough School, a day and boarding school near Stowmarket, was praised in its Independent Schools Inspectorate report for the quality of its pupils’ academic achievement and personal development.

Headteacher Steven Clark said the report was an “affirmation of what we are doing”. He said he was delighted by the findings, but staff would not be “resting on their laurels” – seeing the inspection as a “launch pad” to further improvements.

“It recognised we are doing a really special thing,” added Mr Clark.

“Our pupils are having a great experience and we are extremely fortunate to have such an excellent group of children at Finborough, alongside fantastic staff employing powerful strategies that develop independent and successful learners.”

The school is for children aged two to 18.