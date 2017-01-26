Find out when Screwfix is opening in Martlesham and its opening hours

Screwfix is opening a store in Martlesham, it has been announced.

The trade retailer is opening its new store in Gloster Road on Thursday, February 2.

The new branch will create 15 jobs and is part of the company’s expansion plans. There are two branches in Ipswich: at Ransomes Europark and Whitehouse Industrial Estate.

Danielle Drake, store manager of the Martlesham Heath branch, said: “We’ve created 15 brand new vacancies and have employed local people from around the Martlesham Heath area.

“Our new team includes people of all ages and levels of experience, but the most important requirement is that they have the right attitude and can offer superb customer service.

“Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

She added: “I’m confident that we’ve got a great location here in Martlesham Heath. My team and I have already been out and about getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and we’ve all been struck by how friendly everyone has been.

“At Screwfix we pride ourselves on meeting the needs of today’s busy tradespeople and serious DIYers with a speedy, reliable and convenient service, plus quality value-for-money products. We’re keen to welcome tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts from Martlesham Heath and the surrounding local areas to our new store.”

The store’s opening hours will be: Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

The address will be: 27 Gloster Road, Martlesham Health, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP5 3RD.