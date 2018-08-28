Three girls released by police in connection with fire at school in Bury St Edmunds

The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three girls arrested in connection with an arson investigation at County Upper School, in Bury St Edmunds, have all been released under investigation.

Emergency services attended the blaze on Sunday, October 28, in Beetons Way, where it is believed that some roofing materials situated in the grounds of the school caught fire.

The girls, all under 15, have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information relating to it should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference number 37/62362/18.

Meanwhile, one of the girls has been charged with two separate public order offences. She was remanded and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

Another has been charged with a separate incident of assault and a public order offence. She was remanded and is due to appear at Ipswich Youth Court.

And one girl was charged with a separate incident of assault and a public order offence. She was remanded and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.