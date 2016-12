Fire crews tackle car fire on A11 offslip in Elveden

Stock image. Archant

Emergency services were called to a car on fire on the A11 in Elveden this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened shortly before 7.45am on the offslip road where a blue Ford Fiesta was on fire.

Two fire engines from Thetford and Mildenhall attended and had put out the flames shortly before 8am.

A Suffolk police spokesman said no one was injured and officers were at the scene to help direct traffic.