Fire in Franklin Road, Ipswich, being treated as arson attack by police

14:48 26 January 2017

Stock image of firefighters

Archant

Police in Ipswich are investigating a fire at a house in Franklin Road which is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

Several bags of rubbish and bin liners were set alight at the rear of the house ay some point between 10.30pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said that no one was injured but it had caused some damage to the house.

“The incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and detectives are exploring possible motives for the incident,” the spokeswoman added.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire service was not alerted until 10am the next day, and that the fire had been put out by the homeowner.

Firefighters are now assisting police in their investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact investigating officers on 101 quoting crime number 14027/17.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

