Fire investigation concludes fatal Braintree blaze started accidentally from candles

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night. Archant

Fire officers investigating a fatal house blaze in Braintree where a mum and daughter died have confirmed it started accidentally.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire. Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

Firefighters were called to a house in South Street around 10.45pm on Wednesday, where a mum and daughter trapped inside died.

The pair have been named locally as 41-year-old Alina Kordaszewska and her 11-year-old daughter Emilia.

Officers from Essex Fire and Rescue have been working alongside Essex Police teams to investigate the cause of the fire, and this morning confirmed the blaze began accidentally from candles in the living room.

Adam Eckley, acting chief fire officer, said: “On behalf of the Service I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends and the local community.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire. Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

“This is a tragic incident, and to fall so close to Christmas has made it even more heart-breaking.

“The fire service is doing everything we can to work with the local communities to reassure them and keep them safe.”

In light of the investigation, fresh advice has been issued to homeowners not to leave candles unattended, and to keep them away from materials that may catch fire.

Firefighters have said candles should be kept in secure holders and put out entirely when leaving the room.

On Thursday, fire service community teams were visiting homes in the area and speaking to residents, as well as offering fire safety advice.

This morning Alina’s husband and father to Emilia Rafal Kordaszewska paid tribute to the pair, and thanked the community for its overwhelming support.

“Alina and Emila were very much loved and we will miss them greatly,” he said.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and everything they have done for us.

“We have had so much support from our friends and the community; we are overwhelmed by their generosity.”

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene while an online fundraising page to financially support the family this Christmas has raised nearly £20,000 in just a handful of days.

A post mortem carried out yesterday identified the provisional cause of death for both as smoke inhalation.

Two women aged 43 and 18 were able to escape from the house before emergency services arrived, and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.