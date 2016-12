Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Firefighters (stock image) Archant

Fire crews have been battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside for the past 90 minutes.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue received a report of a fire in Charles Tye, between Stowmarket and Wattisham, at around 5.45pm.

Crews from Stowmarket and Hadleigh have been in attendance and were still battling the blaze at 7.20pm.