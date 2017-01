Firefighters called to blaze on second floor of building in Haverhill

Two fire crews were called to the scene of a house blaze in Haverhill this afternoon

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was alerted at 2.15pm to the fire in Harewood Terrace.

A fire service spokeswoman said the blaze was on the second floor of a three-storey building, and crews put out flames by 3.23pm.

Police were also on site.