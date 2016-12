Firefighters called to rescue cat stuck on roof in Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo Archant

Firefighters were called to help rescue a cat stuck on a roof in Ipswich this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue crew from Princes Street were called at 9.44am to Spring Road to rescue the marooned moggy, which had got stuck on the roof of a home.

A fire service spokeswoman said one crew helped retrieve the cat safe and well by 10.11am.