Firefighters free passenger from car after crash in Ipswich

Three fire engines were at the scene of a crash in Ipswich today.

Police, ambulance crews and the fire service were called to Valley Road at around 11.45am to reports two cars had crashed.

A passenger, who was complaining of neck pain, was trapped in a car and firefighters worked to free them from the vehicle.

The road was partially blocked while emergency services helped those involved but it is not thought anyone has been seriously hurt.