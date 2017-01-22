Firefighters tackle blaze in roof of historic St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket

Firefighters tackle the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket. Archant

Firefighters have been praised for saving a historic Suffolk church after a blaze broke out in its roof at the end of Sunday service.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was alerted to a fire in St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket, at around 12.15pm today.

Four crews were quickly on the scene and managed to confine the fire to the roof of the church, parts of which are said to date back to the 13th Century.

Church Rector David Swales said: “The fire brigade were very efficient.

“They attended very quickly, with four engines and a very professional team.”

Revd Swales said the firefighters used a powder to extinguish the flames before they spread from the roof.

The church has a long history in the village, with the first priest recorded there in the 13th Century.

Its chancel was built in the 14th Century and other parts of the building have been updated in the intervening years.

According to a recent booklet produced about the church, its wooden pews are of historical interest due to their animal carvings while the church organ was built in memory of those who died during the First World War.

One of the church’s previous rectors, Nigel MacCulloch, was the father of Diarmaid MacCulloch, a British historian and academic, specialising in church history and the history of Christianity.

A spokesman for the fire service said the crews were likely to remain on the scene for several hours.