Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackle blaze in roof of historic St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket

14:49 22 January 2017

Firefighters tackle the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket.

Archant

Firefighters have been praised for saving a historic Suffolk church after a blaze broke out in its roof at the end of Sunday service.

Comment
Firefighters tackle the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket.Firefighters tackle the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was alerted to a fire in St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket, at around 12.15pm today.

Four crews were quickly on the scene and managed to confine the fire to the roof of the church, parts of which are said to date back to the 13th Century.

Church Rector David Swales said: “The fire brigade were very efficient.

“They attended very quickly, with four engines and a very professional team.”

Revd Swales said the firefighters used a powder to extinguish the flames before they spread from the roof.

The church has a long history in the village, with the first priest recorded there in the 13th Century.

Its chancel was built in the 14th Century and other parts of the building have been updated in the intervening years.

According to a recent booklet produced about the church, its wooden pews are of historical interest due to their animal carvings while the church organ was built in memory of those who died during the First World War.

One of the church’s previous rectors, Nigel MacCulloch, was the father of Diarmaid MacCulloch, a British historian and academic, specialising in church history and the history of Christianity.

A spokesman for the fire service said the crews were likely to remain on the scene for several hours.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

22 minutes ago Matt Reason
Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Dogs, search and rescue teams and members of the public are combing a vast area of woodland, forest and farmland around Barton Mills today as the hunt for Corrie McKeague continues.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

15:34 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his “best mate growing up” in Suffolk when he appeared on BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Woman fights off attacker in Colchester’s Serpentine Walk

15:35 Gemma Mitchell
EADT NEWS ESSEX JAMES HORE Colchester MP Bob Russell stood in front of one of the heritage signs which are set to be removed. PICTURE CONTRIBUTED EADT 15 06 05

A woman fought off an attacker as he attempted to pull her into a car in Essex this morning.

Firefighters tackle blaze in roof of historic St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket

14:49 Andrew Hirst
Firefighters tackle the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket.

Firefighters have been praised for saving a historic Suffolk church after a blaze broke out in its roof at the end of Sunday service.

Two rescued after Vauxhall Astra overturned in forest near B1106 in Brandon

13:26 Andrew Hirst
An aerial view of the B1106. Credit Mike Page

Two people have been rescued from an overturned car in north Suffolk.

Beach hut rent rise is ‘a tax on Felixstowe’

13:13 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe

Proposals to double beach hut rents have been labelled as “completely unfair” and “a tax on Felixstowe”.

Man found dead after house fire in Ickleton near north Essex border

12:57 Andrew Hirst
A man has died following a house fire

An investigation is underway after an older man was found dead following a fire at a house near the north Essex border.

Most read

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Opinion: Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill beats Paris, Vienna and the pyramids of Egypt

The frozen mere in front of the castle on the hill at Framlingham. Picture: Sophie Pope

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

017 SH SUBDURY SINK HOLE UPDATE 1

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

Stock image of firefighters

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Ipswich Town set to sign Toumani Diagouraga on loan from Leeds United, while ex-Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor on trial

Steven Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Sheep farmers warn of ‘huge risk’ to sector

The National Sheep Association believes an immediate move away from the single market at the point of departure from the EU could be disastrous to UK sheep farmers.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Match report: Huddersfield Town 2 Ipswich Town 0 – A week to forget for the Blues

Isaiah Brown opens the scoring for Huddersfield just before half-time against Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24