Firefighters work through the night at scene of industrial unit blaze in Clacton
08:27 05 January 2017
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
An industrial unit was left damaged by fire following a blaze attended by crews from seven stations in Essex last night.
The fire broke out at a unit in Stephenson Road, Clacton, at about 8.30pm.
Fire crews from Weeley, Frinton, Colchester, Clacton, Brightlingsea, West Mersea and Dovercourt were called to the building, which was already 60% alight and completely smoke logged by the time they arrived.
Adjoining units became affected by the fire, and crews worked to extinguish the flames by 11.47pm. They continued to cool down hot spots throughout the night.
An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire but, at this time, it is thought to be accidental.