If you missed out on your firework fix this weekend don’t worry – there are still a few chances to see fantastic displays throughout the week.

Get your sparklers and toffee apples ready and watch the sky light up at one of the county’s last firework displays for Guy Fawkes Night.

Colchester Castle Park Fireworks, Monday, November 5

The King Coel’s Kittens will be hosting their 48th Firework Spectacular on Guy Fawkes Night itself. Tickets are not available on the gate so must be bought in advance from the Mercury Theatre box office or from the Visitor Information Centre. Michael J Fitch will be hosting the event, fun and games will start at 6pm when the gates open. Profits raised by the fireworks spectacular are donated to local groups.

The Big Night Out, Long Melford, Friday, November 9

The 30-minute firework spectacle always goes off with a thunderous bangs, delighting spectators young and old. The event is held in the grounds of Long Melford Hall and usually attracts more than 10,000 people. All profits from the event go to charity. The night will start at 6pm and finish at 10pm, as well as fireworks there will be a giant bonfire and a fun fair. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children.

Ipswich YM RUFC Fireworks Event, Saturday, November 10

A sell-out event for the last few years this display is not one to be missed. There will be guest ales, doughnuts, a gin and prosecco bar, raffles, a BBQ and not forgetting an electric display of fireworks held at the rugby club in Ipswich. Tickets are available from the clubs bar on Tuesday and Thursday evenings – costing £5 for adults and £4 for children. Gates open on the night at 6pm with the fireworks starting between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, weather permitting.

Wickhambrook Fireworks, The Wickhambrook Greyhound, Saturday, November 10

The Wickhambrook Greyhound will be hosting their display a little later than most – entry is free on the door with a suggested donation of £2 per person. There will be a fully licenced bar and a BBQ to keep you warm and toasty.