£1.5m overhaul of town leisure centre to be completed in January

The first phase of a �1.5m refurbishment project at Haverhill Leisure Centre is complete Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS Archant

The first phase of a £1.5m overhaul of Haverhill Leisure Centre – including an extended gym, bigger studio space and new changing rooms – is complete.

The second phase of work at the town’s popular leisure centre, which is owned by St Edmundsbury Borough Council and managed by not-for-profit organisation Abbeycroft Leisure, is already underway and is expected to be completed by mid-January.

Phase two of the work will see a wellbeing suite, a new café, a children’s party area next to a new soft play area, an X-Height climbing experience and a parkour/free running area, all installed on the ground floor.

Additional indoor court capacity for sports groups has also been created through a community use agreement with the Unity Academy Trust.

Jo Rayner, St Edmundsbury Borough Council cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The investment in the building is creating new opportunities for people to discover ways to become and keep active.

“Haverhill is the first place in west Suffolk to receive this funding and its terrific potential is evident from the great support given during this work, by customers, staff, sports professionals and partner organisations.”

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “Our customers have been amazing - and so have our staff.

“They have all talked to one another throughout this first phase, finding the right ways around any disruption and keeping active.

“I hope everyone is pleased with the new facilities and finds something to help with their health and wellbeing.”

Nigel Snape, centre manager at Haverhill Leisure Centre, said the new facilities have already allowed for new classes to be introduced.

“We are seeing increasing interest in both the gym and group exercise classes in the new super-size studio which is a wonderful space for high demand classes,” he said.

“We’ve been able to increase our range of classes including the introduction of new virtual classes of body combat, body pump and body balance which are proving extremely popular.”