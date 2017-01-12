First snow of the year hits Suffolk and Essex

Snow on the Suffolk/Essex Border. Photo by Julian Smart Julian Smart

It is snowing in some parts of Suffolk and Essex, with reports of light flurries in Hadleigh, Colchester and sleet in Ipswich.

Snow in Hutton, Essex. Photo by James Grigg Snow in Hutton, Essex. Photo by James Grigg

The wintry showers are the first signs of snow in Suffolk and north Essex this winter, with further chances of snow expected early Friday and potentially on Saturday.

Falling temperatures are expected to turn rain showers into heavier snow and sleet this evening although the snow is unlikely to settle because of the wet conditions.

Overnight temperatures will plummet further causing drier, icier conditions which could pose problems for motorists in the morning. A chance of further snow showers on Friday morning will lead to Suffolk’s best chance of settling snow, but these are likely to be isolated.

A yellow wind warning is in place in Suffolk and Norfolk and a yellow ice warning covering East Anglia is in place.

Chelmsford snow 2017. Photo by Maxine Jones Chelmsford snow 2017. Photo by Maxine Jones

Dan Holley of Weatherquest said any settled snow will be about 1cm at best, while the main hazard for drivers will be ice on the roads.

A yellow warning of snow reamins in place in Essex and Suffolk for Saturday, with the weather drying up into Sunday.

Chelmsford snow 2017. Photo by Maxine Jones Chelmsford snow 2017. Photo by Maxine Jones

Advice from Suffolk police for icy roads

Officers are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads over coming days.

Snow in Witham 2017. Photo by Nikki Argent Snow in Witham 2017. Photo by Nikki Argent

Inspector David Giles, of the Serious Collision and Investigation Team, said: “Remember it’s illegal to drive with obscured vision so take time to let any condensation and frost clear from your windscreen, lights and mirrors before setting off on a journey.

“Particularly in icy or snow conditions, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering movements and check your tyres before setting out as tyres that do not have the right tread depth or pressure are more likely to lose grip.”

Snow fell in Haverhill tonight. Photo by Deborah Parr Snow fell in Haverhill tonight. Photo by Deborah Parr

Keep safe on the roads by following some simple advice:

• Make sure all your car lights are working and you have no failed bulbs

Essex Police will be out keeping you safe in the cold weather and they tweeted this picture saing #sNOwWORRIES. Photo by Victoria Matthews @SCVMatthews Essex Police will be out keeping you safe in the cold weather and they tweeted this picture saing #sNOwWORRIES. Photo by Victoria Matthews @SCVMatthews

• Ensure that dirt is cleared away from light fixtures

• Keep windscreen washer fluid topped up as windscreens quickly become dirty from traffic spray and salt from the roads

Snow in Essex. Photo by @TerrieTeamH1 Snow in Essex. Photo by @TerrieTeamH1

• Make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey. Keep the fuel tank topped up

• Take a mobile telephone with you and make sure it is fully charged. Carry a mobile charger in the car

