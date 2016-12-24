Fish and chip shop owner brings festive cheer on Christmas Day

It was a wonderful gesture of good will which was appreciated and respected by the community.

Cengiz Bolat and his business partner Cemal Kayguszuz opened their Diss fish and chip shop for four hours today to ensure nobody ate alone on Christmas Day.

And to make sure there was added festive cheer, all meals were free.

After putting the word out on social media, Bailey’s Fish and Chips received numerous messages of support and gratitude from not only Norfolk but across the country.

And an outpouring of love was shown by members of the community who donated chocolate, cakes and a number of items for people to take away with them.

Mr Bolat, who took over the shop at the end of January, said: “We didn’t think it was going to be like this.

“Anyone who has been passing by has said thank you or have dropped items off. We’ve had messages from Canada and the USA.

“I know we are a business but it is not only business, it is about giving something back. Christmas is about being together and families, and it is not nice to be alone.”

Mr Bolat said he hopes to make boxes up next year to deliver to those who need it.

The 41-year-old added: “It is our first Christmas in the shop so I thought I would do something special. I hope in the future to make it a Christmas tradition.”