Fishing Republic store coming to Ipswich

15:49 03 February 2017

Angling remains a popular hobby.

A specialist fishing chain is set to open a new store in Ipswich.

Fishing Republic has stores across the north of England and in the Midlands. Until now its only Suffolk store has been in Mildenhall.

Now it is due to open a ‘Fishing Tackle Megastore’ on Ransomes EuroPark on March 4.

The new store is creating up to six jobs and is one of 12 new stores being opened by the company in East Anglia and the south of England over the coming months.

Area manager Steve Calder said: “Our stores carry more than 25,000 product lines.”

Fishing Republic’s superstores have gone from strength to strength and Mr Calder was confident the new Ipswich store will be a big hit, both with local anglers and those travelling from further afield.

He said: “Angling remains the UK’s favourite participation sport. It is especially popular in East Anglia, and in and around Ipswich in particular.”

  • As a fish-lover, I feel sorry for the fish. Having a cruelly barbed hook stuck in them, getting dragged through the water while they're terrified and then being dragged out into the air where they can't breathe. And all because some people think its fun to torture innocent creatures.

    beerlover

    Friday, February 3, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

