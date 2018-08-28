Four burglaries in one night is on our don’t miss list

Thieves raided stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A Batman design on a prosthetic leg and changes to an Ipswich to Felixstowe bus route were two of our most read stories this week - make sure you catch up here.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First Eastern Counties buses are changing their routes between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT First Eastern Counties buses are changing their routes between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT

The wheels on the Felixstowe bus won’t go round the Gainsborough estate anymore.

Changes are due to be made to bus services between Ipswich and Felixstowe in order to compete with the rail line to the coast.

The changes mean the bus will no longer travel to the Gainsborough area of town.

Instead it will go from Ipswich Town centre, to Spring Road, Heath Road, Warren Heath, along the old A45 to Trimley and then to Felixstowe. Read the full details by clicking the link above.

Photos from the crime scene in Grundisburgh, where burglars raided a convenience store Picture: RACHEL EDGE Photos from the crime scene in Grundisburgh, where burglars raided a convenience store Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were four burglaries in one night in Suffolk on Wednesday

The burglaries all happened on convenience stores, those affected were Premier in Shotley, Budgens in Great Blakenham, Old Forge Stores in Grundisburgh and Barbooks Store in Reydon.

Nobody was injured during the break ins but they are all thought to have been linked.

Find out which was taken from each store by viewing the story above.

Katie Clark as she looks now Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD Katie Clark as she looks now Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

A mum from Bury St Edmunds has won a national Slimming World award.

Kelly Clark was named Slimming World’s Diamond Member of the Year 2018 after maintaining her 5st 2lbs weight loss for almost seven years.

The breaking point for the hairdresser was when she got stuck going to down a slide with her 18-month-old daughter.

Find out how she kept the weight off by reading the full story.

Chris' Batman design Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Chris' Batman design Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Batman design has been put onto a prosthetic leg in Ipswich

Local man Chris Winder, who lost his leg five years ago after a football injury is thrilled to have had his prosthetic limb decorated by Nanotech Pristine in Princes Street.

The car repair store created the design free of charge for Mr Winder after realising this isn’t a service that is offered anywhere else locally.

They will continue this generosity to anyone else that would like a design put on a prosthetic limb or wheel chair for the rest of the year.

Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Debenhams to close 50 stores putting 4,000 jobs at risk

It was announced that Debenhams plans to close 50 high street shops over a three to five year period.

The department store swung to a £491.5m loss in the year to September 1.

The proposed closures will put 4,000 jobs at risk.