Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four burglaries in one night is on our don’t miss list

PUBLISHED: 05:00 27 October 2018

Thieves raided stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Thieves raided stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A Batman design on a prosthetic leg and changes to an Ipswich to Felixstowe bus route were two of our most read stories this week - make sure you catch up here.

First Eastern Counties buses are changing their routes between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANTFirst Eastern Counties buses are changing their routes between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT

The wheels on the Felixstowe bus won’t go round the Gainsborough estate anymore.

Changes are due to be made to bus services between Ipswich and Felixstowe in order to compete with the rail line to the coast.

The changes mean the bus will no longer travel to the Gainsborough area of town.

Instead it will go from Ipswich Town centre, to Spring Road, Heath Road, Warren Heath, along the old A45 to Trimley and then to Felixstowe. Read the full details by clicking the link above.

Photos from the crime scene in Grundisburgh, where burglars raided a convenience store Picture: RACHEL EDGEPhotos from the crime scene in Grundisburgh, where burglars raided a convenience store Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were four burglaries in one night in Suffolk on Wednesday

The burglaries all happened on convenience stores, those affected were Premier in Shotley, Budgens in Great Blakenham, Old Forge Stores in Grundisburgh and Barbooks Store in Reydon.

Nobody was injured during the break ins but they are all thought to have been linked.

Find out which was taken from each store by viewing the story above.

Katie Clark as she looks now Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLDKatie Clark as she looks now Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

A mum from Bury St Edmunds has won a national Slimming World award.

Kelly Clark was named Slimming World’s Diamond Member of the Year 2018 after maintaining her 5st 2lbs weight loss for almost seven years.

The breaking point for the hairdresser was when she got stuck going to down a slide with her 18-month-old daughter.

Find out how she kept the weight off by reading the full story.

Chris' Batman design Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSChris' Batman design Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Batman design has been put onto a prosthetic leg in Ipswich

Local man Chris Winder, who lost his leg five years ago after a football injury is thrilled to have had his prosthetic limb decorated by Nanotech Pristine in Princes Street.

The car repair store created the design free of charge for Mr Winder after realising this isn’t a service that is offered anywhere else locally.

They will continue this generosity to anyone else that would like a design put on a prosthetic limb or wheel chair for the rest of the year.

Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRYDebenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Debenhams to close 50 stores putting 4,000 jobs at risk

It was announced that Debenhams plans to close 50 high street shops over a three to five year period.

The department store swung to a £491.5m loss in the year to September 1.

The proposed closures will put 4,000 jobs at risk.

Video: Orwell Bridge wind closures - here are the latest measures being pursued

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, which has been the subject of debate over high wind closures Picture: ARCHANT

A nine-month expert study of the Orwell Bridge’s aerodynamics has been launched this month, which will determine the future of wind closure measures from 2019.

More than 100 prisoner protests recorded at Suffolk jail last year

05:30 Michael Steward
More than 100 prisoner protests were recorded at HMP Highpoint prison in Stradishall last year Picture: ARCHANT

Prisoners at HMP Highpoint protested against officers more than 100 times last year, data from the Ministry of Justice has revealed.

Four burglaries in one night is on our don’t miss list

05:00 Megan Aldous
Thieves raided stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A Batman design on a prosthetic leg and changes to an Ipswich to Felixstowe bus route were two of our most read stories this week - make sure you catch up here.

Sleet, hail and rain on the way this weekend

05:30 Katy Sandalls
It might be time to get out the umbrellas and thermals this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk and Essex’s weather looks to take a turn for the cold this weekend with the possibility of sleet, hail and rain on the way.

Renewed call for help in search for missing man Peter Hyatt

Yesterday, 22:31 Amy Gibbons
Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The family of a missing 76-year-old man are said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.

Seventh suspect charged in connection with Tavis murder

Yesterday, 17:21 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after receiving a fatal stab wound in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Yesterday, 22:00 Amy Gibbons
Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Soap star Danny Dyer and controversial politician Lord Hanningfield both feature in this year’s Essex Power 100 - a list of the county’s most influential people.

Most read

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Video: Orwell Bridge wind closures - here are the latest measures being pursued

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, which has been the subject of debate over high wind closures Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24