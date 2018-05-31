Five key stories you should read this morning

The distinctive red Hawks of the RAF Aerobatic Team Picture: GARY STEDMAN (c) copyright newzulu.com

Check below for five stories you should have on your radar as the day gets underway.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious assault in west Suffolk

One man sustained a serious head injury in what is believed to be a targeted attack involving two men in Shillitoe Close, Bury St Edmunds.

Police are now searching for another man, who is thought to have suffered a stab injury.

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming benefits

A significant portion of workers across Suffolk and Essex are claiming Universal Credit as they struggle to make ends meet on low wages.

In Colchester, nearly half of all claimants were in work – one of the highest percentages in Britain.

Red Arrows soar over Ipswich on way back to RAF base

People living in Suffolk and north Essex witnessed a spectacular but unexpected display from the Red Arrows yesterday evening.

The RAF Red Arrows were due to soar over Ipswich at approximately 6.42pm, but they arrived slightly earlier.

Police search for latest absconder from Hollesley Bay

Aaron Johnson, 34, who is serving a nine-year sentence for robbery, wounding and assault, was reported missing to police at 11.15pm on Friday night.

He was last seen in west London.

WATCH: Highlights from the Ipswich match against Aston Villa

Paul Hirst’s team drew 1-1 with Villa, with the Blues arguably the better side.

Jonathan Kodjia gave the hosts the lead before Trevoh Chalobah superbly levelled, converting following a long throw from Jonas Knudsen.

