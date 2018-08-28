Partly Cloudy

Stories you don’t want to miss: A car ending up in a river and a high school pupil who may be 30

PUBLISHED: 20:29 02 November 2018

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Take a look at our five top stories of the week it includes a review of Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich and more.

Plans have been lodged for development at the Homebase store in Warren Heath Picture: ARCHANTPlans have been lodged for development at the Homebase store in Warren Heath Picture: ARCHANT

What’s next for Warren Heath Homebase?

New plans for the Homebase store in Warren Heath has raised questions on what the future holds for it. Earlier this year the DIY retailer said that the Ipswich store would be one of the 42 which will close in 2019. But a planning application for the building has sparked some confusion on whether or not it will be shutting. The plans want to move the garden centre from the site to the back and outline permission to build a drive-through retail unit or cafe/restaurant.

Chinese at Spoons World Buffet, Ipswich PICTURE: ArchantChinese at Spoons World Buffet, Ipswich PICTURE: Archant

Our review of Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Features writer Emily Cotton tried the Spoons World Buffet and reveals the highs and the lows of the meal. The eatery serves Chinese, Italian, Japanese, and traditional British roasts so there is something for everyone. Read the review for yourself by clicking the link above.

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENTThe couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Suffolk man proposes in style at Waterloo

A man from Bury St Edmunds spent months planning a spectacular way to pop the question to his girlfriend. His proposal required the help of a classical orchestra and Network Rail staff. Watch the video of the incredible proposal unravel by clicking the link above.

The car is a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and recommending a test drive for the new vehicle. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe car is a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and recommending a test drive for the new vehicle. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

See pictures of a car going into a river after parking mishap

A brand new Volvo courtesy car found itself in the River Ore in Framlingham. The vehicle was reportedly driven in the wrong direction out of the car park. The driver of the car was uninjured but was left embarrassed and with wet feet.

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTStoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich high school under investigation over a pupil who could be 30

A pupil at Stoke high school claims to be 15-years-old however other students have told their parents that he may be older than he says he is. The Home Office has now taken on the investigation into the age of the individual and how he became enrolled at the school. This was our most read story of the week, take a look at it for yourself here.

‘Strong desire’ to stop London drug dealers expanding into Suffolk is praised

9 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Stock image of a drugs raid in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Frontline officers in the fight against drugs have been praised by a leading law enforcement expert for their “strong desire” to prevent London dealers expanding their trade into Suffolk.

Why are young people not taking up Saturday jobs like they used to?

38 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Jill Barton, Careers Enterprise Co-ordinator for Suffolk County Council and Stoke High student Veronika Marinova

Veronika Marinova, a 15 year-old Stoke High School student who works as a waitress at Bella Napoli on Saturdays, says her job is a fun way to meet new people and makes her think harder about the sort of career path she wants to take when she finishes her schooling. But it turns out that she’s in a shrinking minority.

Dried up pond awaiting for ‘increased rainfall’ to help refill it

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
The silted-up, muddy pond at Chantry Park Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A popular park pond starved of water is awaiting increased rainfall to help return it to its former glory.

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

Yesterday, 20:25 Will Jefford
The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Organisers of the Abbey Gardens fireworks display in Bury St Edmunds are “devastated” at having to cancel the event because of strong winds forecast to hit Suffolk this weekend.

‘Potholes over police’ - Damning statements from Essex and Suffolk police federations

05:30 Jake Foxford
Darren Harris wants to see a change to the police funding model. Picture: DARREN HARRIS/SUFFOLK POLICE FEDERATION

Police Federation chairmen in Essex and Suffolk have blasted the government’s budget as funding for domestic policing is overlooked in favour of road repairs.

Rising annual cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails

05:30 Tom Potter
Hollesley Bay prison colony Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The rising cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails has been revealed in new Ministry of Justice figures.

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

05:30 Tom Potter
Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An “off-the-scale” speeder has been banned from the road for riding his motorcycle at 131mph on the A12 near Woodbridge.

