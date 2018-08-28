Stories you don’t want to miss: A car ending up in a river and a high school pupil who may be 30

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Take a look at our five top stories of the week it includes a review of Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich and more.

Plans have been lodged for development at the Homebase store in Warren Heath Picture: ARCHANT Plans have been lodged for development at the Homebase store in Warren Heath Picture: ARCHANT

What’s next for Warren Heath Homebase?

New plans for the Homebase store in Warren Heath has raised questions on what the future holds for it. Earlier this year the DIY retailer said that the Ipswich store would be one of the 42 which will close in 2019. But a planning application for the building has sparked some confusion on whether or not it will be shutting. The plans want to move the garden centre from the site to the back and outline permission to build a drive-through retail unit or cafe/restaurant.

Chinese at Spoons World Buffet, Ipswich PICTURE: Archant Chinese at Spoons World Buffet, Ipswich PICTURE: Archant

Our review of Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Features writer Emily Cotton tried the Spoons World Buffet and reveals the highs and the lows of the meal. The eatery serves Chinese, Italian, Japanese, and traditional British roasts so there is something for everyone. Read the review for yourself by clicking the link above.

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Suffolk man proposes in style at Waterloo

A man from Bury St Edmunds spent months planning a spectacular way to pop the question to his girlfriend. His proposal required the help of a classical orchestra and Network Rail staff. Watch the video of the incredible proposal unravel by clicking the link above.

The car is a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and recommending a test drive for the new vehicle. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The car is a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and recommending a test drive for the new vehicle. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

See pictures of a car going into a river after parking mishap

A brand new Volvo courtesy car found itself in the River Ore in Framlingham. The vehicle was reportedly driven in the wrong direction out of the car park. The driver of the car was uninjured but was left embarrassed and with wet feet.

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich high school under investigation over a pupil who could be 30

A pupil at Stoke high school claims to be 15-years-old however other students have told their parents that he may be older than he says he is. The Home Office has now taken on the investigation into the age of the individual and how he became enrolled at the school. This was our most read story of the week, take a look at it for yourself here.