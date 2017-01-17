Five arrested after man knocked over by car during suspected feud in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses. Archant

Five men have been arrested following reports of a fight and possible car chase, which resulted in a pedestrian being knocked over, in Ipswich at the weekend.

Suffolk Constabulary was alerted around 4.20pm on Saturday to an altercation between two small groups of men in Henley Road, close to the Ivry Street junction.

As the caller was on the phone they said some of the men had got into a vehicle and had driven off, possibly in pursuit of another vehicle.

Police received a further call around 4.30pm reporting a fight in Queensdale Close between men driving a black VW Golf and a black Vauxhall Insignia, and a road traffic collision involving a car and a male pedestrian.

The collision left a man with leg injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Four people – a 16-year-old boy and three men aged 18, 19 and 29 - all from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They were taken into custody at Martlesham Police investigation centre and have now been bailed to return to police.

The 18-year-old and 29-year-old have been bailed until March 13, the 16-year-old has been bailed to return on March 14, and the 19-year-old has been bailed until February 9.

A fifth person - a 25-year-old man from Ipswich – was arrested on suspicion of GBH, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance. He has also been bailed to return to police on March 14, pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed any incidents during late afternoon on Saturday in the Henley Road, Ivry Street, Queensdale Close or Dales Road areas is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12321/17, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.