Five charged over reports of hare coursing in Elmswell, Suffolk

Police investigate reports of hare coursing (c) copyright citizenside.com

Five men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in Elmswell have all been charged and will appear next month before magistrates.

Suffolk police officers were called at 9am on Saturday, November 12, after a group of men with dogs were reported to be seen in a field near Ashfield Road.

Officers searched the area and at around 9.50am stopped a vehicle with a group of men and dogs in The Street, Badwell Ash.

Officers seized the Mazda estate vehicle and arrested the five on suspicion of trespassing in pursuit of game.

Police have now charged the five, who will appear at Ipswich magistrates’ Court on Monday. February 6.

The five men are: Dean Cooper, 31, of Oveton Way in Leatherhead, Surrey, who has also been charged with driving without insurance; Chase Loveridge, 32, of Guildford Road in Lightwater, Surrey; George Crawt, 45, of Minley Road in Blackwater, Hampshire; Jimmy Cole, 27, also of Minley Road in Blackwater and Maurice Sheen, 23, of Owlsmoor Road in Sandhurst, Berkshire.