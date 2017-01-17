Five possible routes for dualled A120 between Colchester and Braintree unveiled today

A120 at Marks Farm junction in Braintree. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Five potential routes for a new dualled A120 between Braintree and Marks Tey are being revealed today.

The East Anglian Daily Times' Dual the A120 campaign The East Anglian Daily Times' Dual the A120 campaign

Essex County Council, which is leading on plans to improve the route, launches its eight-week public consultation with an event at Colne Valley Golf Club in Earls Colne this afternoon.

The authority had already released a long-list of nine potential routes after analysing nearly 70 variations, but has now whittled it down to just five which it is asking for comments on.

The East Anglian Daily Times is running a Dual the A120 campaign in support of the scheme, though we are not backing any particular route.

People can give their views online, or at one of a series of public information events at which transport consultants will be on hand.

Cllr Kevin Bentley speaking at an A120 event held at Stansted Airport. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Cllr Kevin Bentley speaking at an A120 event held at Stansted Airport. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and councillor for economic growth, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Essex residents to improve this heavily-used link road and give a boost to local business.

“Upgrades to this section of the A120 are vital.

“We want to work with people to ensure we put the best possible option to Government so as not to risk missing out on this golden opportunity.

“If you think this stretch of the A120 needs improving, you need to make your voice heard. Whether you have a preference for a specific route, or just want to see your journey times decrease, please take a couple of minutes to fill out this consultation and change the future of this road for years to come.”

Cllr Rodney Bass speaking at an A120 event. Picture: Pagepix Ltd Cllr Rodney Bass speaking at an A120 event. Picture: Pagepix Ltd

County councillor Rodney Bass, chairman of the A120 Board, added: “It is a simple fact that the A120 between Braintree and Colchester is not fit for purpose.

“Upgrades to this road are long overdue and we are keen to get views from residents and businesses on how best to do this.”

Public information events are taking place at the following locations from 1-8pm, except Saturday events which are 11am-5pm:

• Monday, January 30 – Bradwell Village Hall

• Thursday, February 2 – Silver End Village Hall

• Monday, February 6 – Rivenhall Hotel

• Tuesday, February 7 – Marks Tey Village Hall

• Friday, February 10 – Charter Hall, Colchester

• Saturday, February 11 – Spring Lodge Centre, Witham

• Tuesday, February 14 – Feering Community Centre

• Wednesday, February 15 – Civic Centre, Chelmsford

• Saturday, February 18 – Alec Hunter Academy, Braintree

• Wednesday, February 22 – Cressing Sports and Social Club

• Saturday, February 25 – Coggeshall Village Hall

A number of the A120 consultation events will be run jointly with Highways England’s A12 consultation, which is set to be launched on Monday, January 23.

Make your views known by visiting the official A120 consultation site.