Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

12:50 10 February 2017

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

An academy trust which runs three Ipswich primary schools is set to more than double its number of schools this year – and is changing its name as it ventures further afield in Suffolk.

Head teachers Jeremy Pentreath of The Oaks, Clare Flintoff of St Helens Primary School, John Helleur Chair of IPAT, Richard Dedicoat of Whitton Primary School and Philip Palmer of The Oaks at the launch of the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust in 2015

Ipswich Primary Academies Trust currently runs St Helen’s, The Oaks and Whitton primary schools, all in Ipswich.

But the trust has today confirmed it will grow to eight schools in May and be renamed A Suffolk School Education Trust (ASSET Education), in line with its wider remit outside Ipswich.

The trust has already identified the five schools it will run, all of which are rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Bungay Primary, Edgar Sewter Primary in Halesworth, Holton, Ilketshall and Wenhaston primaries will come on board in May, having all been working under the Waveney and Blyth Schools Partnership banner.

Clare Flintoff

Trust head Clare Flintoff said: “We are delighted to be expanding our successful trust outside of Ipswich and sharing excellent practice between the two areas.

“The name change reflects this expansion and gives us all a name and reputation to be proud of.”

Work on the tie-up first began last summer when the five schools approached Ipswich Primary Academies Trust about becoming a multi-academy trust.

“We have had many meetings since, getting to know each other and checking that we all have the same passion and vision for providing an excellent education for the young people of Suffolk,” Mrs Flintoff said.

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

“It soon became clear that we not only have a lot in common we also have a lot to share and learn from each other.

“We really believe that working closely together will directly benefit the educational experience for children in all of our schools.”

Ipswich Primary Academies Trust was originally formed in 2015 as part of the government’s drive to improve school standards nationwide through the academy format, which gives schools more freedom outside of local authority control.

Mrs Flintoff said having an umbrella trust means that all its schools can benefit from best practice and resources, as well as helping communicate with the parents of its pupils.

The trust is also continuing with plans to create a free school in Ipswich as a sister-school to St Helen’s, with the empty former Carr Street Co-op store having been identified as a potential location.

