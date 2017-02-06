Partly Cloudy

Five years after ‘blow’ of losing its pub – Bradfield St George celebrates revitalisation of its village hall

13:49 06 February 2017

Sara Mildmay-White (wearing purple) with Bradfield St George villagers welcoming a £15,000 investment in their village hall

Archant

A £15,000 project to install modern-day heating at the Bradfield St George village hall has now been completed.

The village, near Bury St Edmunds, lost its pub five years ago and the hall is the only communal area.

Old convector heaters installed back in 1952 made it very expensive to heat. Old doors and windows leaking heat were also replaced.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council donated £5,000 from its rural initiatives grant scheme and local councillor Sara Mildmay-White gave £450 from her locality budget.

The hall’s management committee found the rest of the funding from the National Lottery, the parish council, and £1,500 from its own reserves among others.

Mrs Mildmay-White said: “The loss of the pub was a real blow, but the group of people that run the village hall has worked extremely hard to ensure that there is still a place that people can socialise and make new friends.”

Keywords: St Edmundsbury Borough Council St Edmundsbury

