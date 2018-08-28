Flat Earthers are coming to town

The flat earther's believe the world is structured like a disc. Picture: JP APPLETON (c) copyright newzulu.com

Conspiracy theorists who believe the earth is flat will descend on Ipswich town centre on Sunday on their new tour- to try and prove that the world is not round.

Harry Mcdonald and Jason Disbury of the Globe Lie UK Tour want to spread their beliefs by visiting more than 50 towns and cities in the UK. The friends have been touring the UK since September 2013 and will be coming to Ipswich to try and circulate their views and try and convince more to come around to their way of thinking.

The pair have researched the flat Earth theory and have been creating content on their youtube channel to spark conversations across the world- sharing their ‘200 proofs’ which show we don’t live on a globe.

Harry Mcdonald, 60, who originally comes from Edinburgh, created the Youtube channel secretly to capture local conversations he had with people in parks and universities.

He has been going up and down the country to prove his point and share his words of wisdom- and this weekend the pair will visit Ipswich.

Locations for the event will be revealed online.