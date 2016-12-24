Flood defence investment leaves Woodbridge ‘better protected’ – three winters on from damaging storm surge

A stretch of the improved flood defences in Woodbridge, viewed from the railway station footbridge Archant

Three years ago this month, the shores of Woodbridge were overwhelmed by water, after a storm surge swelled the River Deben to levels surpassing the east coast flood of 1953.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodbridge riverside after the tidal surge Woodbridge riverside after the tidal surge

The damage was more confined fifty years on, thanks to improved flood defences along the riverbank – but homes and businesses were nonetheless besieged by the combined force of low pressure and high tides.

It led the Environment Agency to launch a project, in September 2015, to strengthen existing flood defences in Woodbridge by making the walls more structurally sound.

Three years on from the storm surge, the £1.2m flood defence scheme has achieved better protection for more than 400 homes and businesses in Woodbridge, according to flood risk officials.

The first stage of the work involved replacing the existing defence wall from Tide Mill Way to the railway station.

Then, steel defences from the railway station to Deben Rowing Club were reinforced with concrete and steel sheet piling.

The work, designed to reduce the risk of flooding to 430 homes and businesses in the town, was completed in September.

The Environment Agency’s Graham Verrier said: “This was an important project to ensure the effects of future flooding are greatly reduced – with around 430 homes and businesses now better protected.

“We would like to thank businesses and residents for their cooperation and patience during this project.”

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey was appointed to the post of Floods Minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in July.

Dr Coffey said: “I saw first-hand the impact of the 2013 tidal surge and I hope the new strengthened defences in Woodbridge will give precious peace of mind to residents ahead of winter.

“The new defences are part of the Environment Agency’s excellent work across Suffolk and our £27m investment to better protect homes and businesses against flooding.”

Access to the riverside footpath was maintained during most of the work, and only partially closed for the minimum time necessary to ensure public safety.