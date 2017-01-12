Flood threat - latest warnings and advice for those being evacuated in Suffolk and Essex

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

The Environment Agency have issued several orange and red alerts for flooding along the Suffolk and Essex coastline, with 1,100 homes in Suffolk due to be evacuated on Friday.

The Corwn at Snape was flooded in December 2013. Photo by Tony Pick The Corwn at Snape was flooded in December 2013. Photo by Tony Pick

The threat is caused by a combination of strong winds, rain, spring tides and a tidal surge with fears the combined effects will be too much for existing flood defences along the coast and along the tidal rivers that cut into the region from the sea.

Suffolk

There is a red flood warning - advising residents to expect flooding and to take immediate action - in place along the north and south banks of the Stour Estuary between Shotley Gate and Brantham,

High water is due at Harwich at 12.45pm on Friday, which is when the threat of flooding peaks.

The Environment Agency has said that properties at the bottom of Cattawade Street and Factory Lane in Brantham, those around the Mill pond and Holbrook Creek in Holbrook, plus Rose Farm Cottages at Shotley and waterside properties along the tidal Stour are most at risk.

Orange level flood alerts have been issued with flooding possible along the tidal River Deben estuary, including Woodbridge.

The same level of warning is in place in Felixstowe, and along the River Orwell estuary into the centre of town covering Ipswich Quay, Chelmondiston, Shotley and Woolverstone.

Higher up the coast, temporary barriers have been erected in Lowestoft to protect properties.

People in Aldeburgh prepare for the tidal surge of December 2013. Photo: Tony Pick People in Aldeburgh prepare for the tidal surge of December 2013. Photo: Tony Pick

Evacuation plans

Plans are in place to evacuate 1,100 homes, businesses and other properties in the worst affected areas ahead of Friday lunchtime’s high tide. The properties affected are in:

• Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay

• Felixstowe Ferry Hamlet and the Deben Marshes

• Isolated riverside properties on the Deben Estuary

• Tidal Orwell at Ipswich Quay

Where possible, people living in those areas should make arrangements to stay with friends or family outside the affected areas. Alternatively, the Suffolk Resilience Forum has identified rest centres for people who are likely to need to relocate.

A rest centre is being established at Brackenbury Sports Centre High Road East, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 9JF and will be open from 8am on Friday.

Further up the coast, the peak threat comes with the evening high tide, which hits Lowestoft at 10.04pm. Properties in the following areas are likely to be affected:

• Lowestoft seafront and docks

• North bank of Lake Lothing

• Oulton Broad near Mutford Lock

• Snape, Iken and surrounding marshland

• Southwold and surrounding marshes

Rest centres will be open in the following locations from 2pm Friday

• Leiston Leisure Centre Red House Lane, Leiston IP16 4LS

• Water Lane Leisure Centre, Water Lane, Lowestoft NR32 2NH

Beach huts at Southwold as the storm surge struck in 2013. Photo: David Andrews Beach huts at Southwold as the storm surge struck in 2013. Photo: David Andrews

• Carlton Colville Community Centre, Hall Road, Carlton Colville Lowestoft NR33 8BT

If you need help with transport to a rest centres or have any other questions you can call Suffolk County Council’s helpline on 03456 032814, which is open from 8am Friday

Essex

There is a high risk of significant flooding around lunchtime on Friday around the coast from Clacton to Lee Wick with high tide hitting Clacton at 1pm.

The combination of the high tide, rain and strong wind has led to the Environment Agency issuing a warning that the flood could pose danger to life.

West Mersea, The Strood and adjacent marshland is also affected by the warning.

In Jaywick, rest centres have been opened ahead of a planned evacuation. Essex County Council is providing assistance, shelter and buses for those at risk with vulnerable residents already being advised to leave their homes ahead of the full evacuation which starts at 7am tomorrow.

There is also a severe flood warning in place along the tidal River Stour with Mistley, the Quay and the Walls including. The threat is slightly lower in Manningtree

A Flood Warning has been issued for the North and South banks of the Stour Estuary from Shotley Gate to and including Brantham #floodaware — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) January 12, 2017

Residents in Harwich Town, Dovercourt, Bathside Bay and Walton-on-the-Naze have been warned to expect flooding, and advised to take immediate action.

Orange alerts cover the rest of the Essex coast from Kirby Cross to Clacton, and around Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe, East Mersea, Tollesbury and the Blackwater Estuary.

What to do

Police have issued the following for those preparing for evacuation:

• Stay calm and do not panic

• Police officers and/or other officials will try to visit all properties at risk to advise on the requirement to evacuate

• If road conditions permit, move vehicles to unaffected areas for example higher ground and ask friends and family if you can share their parking facilities

• You will hear about your evacuation point for transport and the location of the reception centre either verbally or by a leaflet

Storm surge hits Southwold in 2013. By David Andrews. Storm surge hits Southwold in 2013. By David Andrews.

• Try to check that any elderly/vulnerable family members or neighbours know about the evacuation

• Try to inform family members/friends as to where you are evacuating

• Listen to the advice of the authorities and follow any instructions to leave the property.

• Take special foods and medicine

• Switch off gas and electricity

• If possible, move electrical equipment and furniture upstairs

• Any furniture that you cannot move upstairs, try to raise well off the floor

• Do not forget to lock all doors and windows

• Block doorways and air bricks – sandbags are not available via local authorities

Amazing sea surge at Southwold. Photo: Lorraine Cook Amazing sea surge at Southwold. Photo: Lorraine Cook

• Avoid walking and driving through floodwater, there could be hidden hazards

You can check your flood risk here or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates