Flood warnings lifted as tides abate along east coast

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe Archant

Tidal levels dropped sufficiently for flood warnings to be lifted along much of the east coast following yesterday’s storm surge.

Minor flooding had been predicted on this region’s coastline and tidal waterways – with alerts remaining in place overnight for the River Yare, in Norfolk, and homes near the New Mills Sluice, in Norwich.

Last night, the Environment Agency said they believed the worst was over, after issuing flood alerts across the East Anglian coast yesterday morning.

A full-scale flood warning was declared for properties along the tidal River Yare, in Cantley, Brundall and Reedham. The high tides caused some travel disruption where railway lines were flooded.

Yesterday, Felixstowe seafront experienced its first tidal surge of the year, with waves crashing over footpaths along parts of the beach.

The tide had been observed more than half a metre higher than usually predicted at Lowestoft overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Flood alerts were also issued for the north Essex coast yesterday evening - at Harwich, Manningtree, Mersea, Clacton, Jaywick and Holland.

The Strood, between Mersea Island in Essex and the mainland, was submerged during the evening rush-hour, with reports of a number of cars breaking down while trying to get across.

Yesterday’s cool weather is set to continue into today as highs of around 4C (39F) are expected in the west of the county, while the east is set to reach 5C (41F).

Elsewhere in Europe, a North Sea surge up to 1.8m yesterday led to a serious coastal flood risk in Denmark, which also suffered powerful winds and sub-zero temperatures.