Flooding at Lowestoft, Southwold, Snape, Felixstowe Ferry and Jaywick not as bad as feared during storm surge along East Anglia’s coastline last night

Suffolk and Essex escaped the sort of devastation seen after the floods of December 2013 last night when tide levels along the coast turned out to be lower than predicted.

Communities in both counties had been preparing, in some cases for more than a day, for a storm surge which had the potential to cause damage to property and a danger to life.

However even those places subject to severe flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency on Thursday night and Friday morning escaped relatively unscathed.

In Lowestoft the sea water rose visibly but did not breach flood defences – though some minor flooding was reported in part of Oulton Broad.

The Bascule Bridge was closed at 8pm as a precaution and many people took shelter in rest centres set up for those who had to leave their homes, but the bridge was later reopened and early Saturday morning residents were allowed back to their properties.

A number of businesses in Bevan Street East, including Beactive Mobility, were able to buy their own flood defences with money provided by the government following the 2013 tidal surge.

Before the surge hit David Smith, managing director of Beactive Mobility, said: “We had nothing last time apart from sandbags. We had £20,000 in lost stock but hopefully it will be OK this time.”

In Southwold the Harbour Inn, notorious for is vulnerability to flooding, was filling up before the surge even arrived.

Landlord Nick Attfield said last night: “It’s amazing, I have been here since 10pm and I have watched it fill up since then.”

Water could be heard rushing into the building as Mr Attfield spoke on the telephone.

“We are built into the side of the river bank so we know to expect this,” he added.

“I’m wading through the bottom bar in about 1ft of moving water, so we become part of the river.”

In Snape, which saw very high water levels in 2013, the water levels began subsiding by 1.45am with no reports of flooding in the village.

The high tides remained lower than anticipated, and at their highest were still around half a metre below the bridge.

Residents were permitted to return to their homes at around 2am.

Tim Beach, deputy chairman of Snape Parish Council and coordinator for the community emergency plan, said: “The biggest noticeable difference between this and 2013 is that there’s a much bigger police presence, waiting to mobilise in case of the need for a road closure.”

During Friday Teresa Cook – of The Crown Inn in Snape – removed all the furniture from the building, along with her animals, with the help of local residents.

In Felixstowe Ferry part of the boatyard flooded around midnight, though it is not believed any buildings were affected.

In Essex Jaywick was one of the places feared to suffer the most if the surge arrived as predicted.

However as in Suffolk, things did not turn out as badly as some thought they might.

People who had taken shelter at the Jaywick evacuation centre were given the all-clear to return to their homes at 1.45am.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Baldwin made the announcement to the 200-odd people who had evacuated the village, amid cheers and applause.

In his speech he said: “Thank you for your humour in the face of adversity. You have been a credit to your community and to each other.

“I’m pleased I was here, you have been a testament.

“I thank you for making my job easier.”

Ch Insp Baldwin later said how some residents had thanked him, saying they had felt “trepidation” at coming to the centre – but that they “would not hesitate” next time the advice came to evacuate.

Such comments will be well-received by emergency services and local authorities, who are already stressing how important it is to evacuate in case the worst happens.

Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne, who oversaw the multi-agency operation last night, said: “I am absolutely clear that the collective decision to evacuate residents in Jaywick and to provide a rest centre in West Mersea for people should it be required was the right thing to do.

“We prepare for the worst case scenario and we would be happy to take the same decision again should we be faced with the same advice as we have had over the last 36 hours.”

Earlier Mr and Mrs Buckingham, who had gone to the centre, spoke of how they had recently found a mark in their Golf Green living room while redecorating, showing where the floodwaters had risen to in 1953.

“It was about five feet up, and we had that in the back of our mind when we came here,” they added.

It appeared the only victim of the floods in Jaywick was a boat, owned by Sarah Stott, which almost floated away.

Emergency services teams worked together to secure the craft, before the Clacton lifeboat was called in to tow it to safety before it became a hazard.

At its peak the waves reached around 20 yards from the sea wall at Brooklands.

People who had their own transport were able to leave immediately, but those who needed transport supplied had to wait until 6am.

In total around 235 people registered at the centre, with 25 due to stay overnight.

Nigel Brown, Tendring District Council’s communications manager, said: “It has gone as well as we could have expected.

“It has obviously been a difficult situation for all the residents to deal with, very stressful, and we have done our best to cater for their needs.

“The main thing is they will all be going home safely.”

Claire Beecroft, Environment Agency duty manager, said: “The recent weather has been combination of a gale force winds, high tides, dangerous waves and a coastal surge.

“The forecast indicated a genuine danger to life, and we issued a severe flood warning so the public can take action to protect themselves and their property.

“The unsettled weather will continue through Saturday, please take great care near the coast, and avoid walking along coastal paths and promenades.”

