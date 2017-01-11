Floor plan of shooting victim’s home found on suspect’s iPad, court hears

Internet searches for the floor plan of the flat where a Suffolk man was shot in the chest by three hitmen were made on an iPad belonging to his former partner in the weeks leading up to the assassination attempt, it has been alleged.

Giving evidence during the trial of Rebecca Deferia, who is accused of hatching a plan with her father to have her former boyfriend Jonathan Catchpole murdered, DC Derek Riley said the searches were made on July 18, 2015, – 17 days before the shooting.

DC Riley told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court, a picture of the communal entrance door to flats in Forum Court, Bury St Edmunds, where Mr Catchpole was living at the time of the shooting, had also been discovered on the iPad which allegedly belonged to Rebecca Deferia and was found at her parents home in Barking, near Needham Market.

The court has heard that Mr Catchpole, who is in his thirties, suffered a serious gunshot wound to his chest after three hitmen burst into his flat at around 6.45 pm on August 4 2015.

He was rushed to hospital and survived after undergoing surgery to remove shotgun pellets and cartridge wadding from his chest.

Rebecca Deferia, 30, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge, has denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole, between August 2014 and August 2015, with her father Colin Deferia and four other men.

It has been alleged that she and her father hatched a plan to have Mr Catchpole murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously.

The court has heard that shortly before Mr Catchpole was blasted in the chest in the botched assassination attempt one of the hired killers allegedly told him: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the jury that Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, Suffolk, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole charge but were convicted after a trial last year.

Mr Jackson has alleged that Rebecca Deferia was “at the heart” of the plot to have Mr Catchpole murdered and said it was “inconceivable” that the other people involved in the conspiracy would have done what they did without her express wishes.

Mr Jackson said that following the end of his relationship with Rebecca Deferia, Mr Catchpole had allegedly been subjected to “escalating acts of hostility” .

These allegedly included threats to his life, having the tyres on his car slashed and the brakes cut.

After her arrest Rebecca Deferia gave police a prepared statement denying her involvement in the conspiracy to murder Mr Catchpole and “no comment” answers to questions.

The trial continues today.