Floral tributes paid to ‘Dean’ after Ancaster Road reopened by police investigating Ipswich stabbing

12:32 11 February 2017

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Archant

Floral tributes paying tribute to “Dean” have been left at the scene of a fatal stabbing near Ipswich railway station.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Around 20 bunches of flowers and other floral tributes spelling out “son” and “brother” have been left at the corner of Ancaster Road and Ranelagh Road.

A man in his 40s died after sustaining stab wounds at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out and concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen. Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

Police were today continuing to question a boy and a 39-year-old man who were both arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

A police cordon surrounding the crime scene was lifted last night, reopening Ancaster Road.

One of the messages paying tribute to the victim among the flowers read: “RIP Dean. You will be well and truly missed by everyone.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

“You were such a genuine nice guy to everybody.”

Another stated: “RIP Dean. You will be truly missed. You was such a lovely big hearted guy, taken too soon. Gone but not forgotten. Till we meet again.”

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Another also said: “We are so sad you are gone!! You will be missed but not forgotten!”

The victim collapsed with fatal wounds in Ancaster Road. He died at Ipswich Hospital.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Detectives were given an extra 28 hours – until 12.05pm today – to question the first murder suspect, the man, to be arrested. He was arrested “on the evening of the attack”, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed.

Both suspects have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

During the initial investigation, a police scene remained in place in Ancaster Road which the street closed to through traffic between the junctions with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

The police cordon at Ancaster Road in IpswichThe police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma BullThe scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma Bull

Keywords: Ipswich Hospital Martlesham Police Investigation Centre Home Office

