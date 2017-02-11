Rain

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

13:57 11 February 2017

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Archant

Police have today named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Ipswich as Dean Stansby.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Mr Stansby was aged 41, and was from the Trimley St Mary area.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the incident in Ancaster Road, near Ipswich railway station.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Around 20 bunches of flowers and other floral tributes spelling out “son” and “brother” have been left at the corner of Ancaster Road and Ranelagh Road.

A 39-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder. He has now been bailed in connection with this incident until Monday, May 22.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

However, this individual had been wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence so he is being returned to the prison system.

A 16-year-old boy from Ipswich was arrested at 9.20am on Friday on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody as detectives have been granted a Superintendent’s extension to question him for a further 12 hours.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out and concluded that Mr Stansby died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

Among the messages with the flowers paying tribute to Mr Stansby was one reading: “RIP Dean. You will be well and truly missed by everyone.

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

“You were such a genuine nice guy to everybody.”

Another stated: “RIP Dean. You will be truly missed. You was such a lovely big hearted guy, taken too soon. Gone but not forgotten. Till we meet again.”

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Another tribute also said: “Taken too soon. We will all miss you! Forever in our hearts and memories.”

A fourth stated: “We are so sad you are gone!! You will be missed but not forgotten!”

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

During the initial investigation, a police cordon remained in place in Ancaster Road with the street closed to through traffic between the junctions with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, to contact them immediately.

The police cordon at Ancaster Road in IpswichThe police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma BullThe scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma Bull

