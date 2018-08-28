Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenager whose boastful photo of a vulnerable woman caked in flour and eggs caused worldwide condemnation could face jail for his involvement in the “despicable attack”.

The picture of a woman covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK The picture of a woman covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Photos of the woman, covered in egg and flour, were shared on social media around the country following the alleged incident on July 27.

Today Cohan Semple, 18, of Wilcox Avenue, Bury St Edmunds appeared at youth court in Ipswich charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on December 4.

Four other boys, two aged 15, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 12-month referral orders. They were was also ordered to pay £100 each in compensation to the victim.

The mother of one of the 15 year olds apologised to the victim.

She said: “That type of behaviour is unacceptable in our household.”

Delivering the sentence, magistrates described it as a “despicable attack on a vulnerable woman”.

The 16-year-old also pleading guilty to possession of a small quantity of cannabis when arrested and was fined £20 for the drug charge.

Meanwhile, one of the 15-year-old boys pleaded guilty to criminal damage but denied a charge of assault, both unrelated to this incident.

His referral order will run concurrently with an existing nine-month referral order for possession of a bladed article.

He is due to face trial for assault on February 13 when he will also be sentenced for criminal damage.

A sixth youth, aged 17, denies the offence. He will face trial on February 13.