FolkEast’s Sandlings Sessions match amateurs with professionals at Snape Maltings

Miranda Rutter and Robert Harbron presented a workshop that covered general folk songs Archant

Amateur folk artists got tips from the experts as festival organisers hosted a day of instrumental, vocal and dance workshops.

Andy Cutting's workshop was well attended Andy Cutting's workshop was well attended

FolkEast invited artists along to Snape Maltings for the Sandlings Sessions, followed by performances and collaborations.

Sean Covey, David Eagle and Michael Hughes of'The Young Ones' presented a harmonising singing workshop Sean Covey, David Eagle and Michael Hughes of'The Young Ones' presented a harmonising singing workshop

The sessions launched with a procession by the Old Glory Molly dancers to the Plough and Sail for an evening of song. The following day, workshops included ‘Singing in Harmony’ with festival ambassadors The Young’uns.

Musicians, singers and presenters form an impromptu group during lunch Musicians, singers and presenters form an impromptu group during lunch

Dave Shepherd and Anna Pack taught English and French dance, while Miranda Rutter and Rob Harbron gave lessons in building intuitive harmonies and passed on tips for picking up simple tunes by ear with Sam Sweeney, who also brought along the 3/2 hornpipes and gave a workshop in playing as a group with Mr Harbron and Andy Cutting – known collectively as folk band Leveret.

Participants learning how to dance the 'Bourre'; a dance from Central France, presented by Dave Shepherd accompanied by Anna Pack Participants learning how to dance the 'Bourre'; a dance from Central France, presented by Dave Shepherd accompanied by Anna Pack

FolkEast takes place in August at Glemham Hall.