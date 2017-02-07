FolkEast’s Sandlings Sessions match amateurs with professionals at Snape Maltings
08:42 07 February 2017
Archant
Amateur folk artists got tips from the experts as festival organisers hosted a day of instrumental, vocal and dance workshops.
FolkEast invited artists along to Snape Maltings for the Sandlings Sessions, followed by performances and collaborations.
The sessions launched with a procession by the Old Glory Molly dancers to the Plough and Sail for an evening of song. The following day, workshops included ‘Singing in Harmony’ with festival ambassadors The Young’uns.
Dave Shepherd and Anna Pack taught English and French dance, while Miranda Rutter and Rob Harbron gave lessons in building intuitive harmonies and passed on tips for picking up simple tunes by ear with Sam Sweeney, who also brought along the 3/2 hornpipes and gave a workshop in playing as a group with Mr Harbron and Andy Cutting – known collectively as folk band Leveret.
FolkEast takes place in August at Glemham Hall.