Footpath rule changes welcomed

Changes to footpath regulations which came into force in December will be a boost for landowners, land agents say. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Strutt & Parker says they should pay fewer fees, potentially saving hundreds of pounds.

Under the Highways Act 1980, a way over land is deemed to be a highway where there is evidence that it has been enjoyed by the public for a period of 20 years.

Under Section 31(6) of the act, landowners can protect themselves against the creation of a new public right of way through informal use by depositing a statement and declaration with the local authority.

Landowners used to have to pay cost of notifying the public of this.

Under the changes, local authorities are no longer required to erect notices.

“It should now be cheaper for them and they will not have to show their hand,” said land agent Charles Loyd.