Forest Heath residents face first council tax rise in seven years

13:39 09 February 2017

Residents face a council tax hike for the first time in seven years in Forest Heath, after the government made further cuts to council funding.

Forest Heath District Council said they are raising their portion of the council tax in order protect funding for services in the 2017/18 financial year.

The increase of 3.6%, the equivalent of 41p a month for a Band D home, will go to cabinet on February 14, before being voted on at full council at a later date.

James Waters, leader of Forest Heath council, said: “For the past seven years Forest Heath has frozen our share of council tax but this year we are looking to put just over 40p a month more on your bill so we can continue to invest in your local communities.

“This year we are getting even less from Government and that pattern will continue.

“We know that creating jobs, providing homes and building strong communities are important to you and while we welcome the government giving us more responsibility for local services, it does mean we need more local funding.”

The increase of £4.95 per year for Band D homes is around 9% of the total council tax bill, with around 74.5% going to Suffolk County Council, 11.1% to the police and a parish or town average of 5.4%.

The total amount going to Forest Heath will be £142.38 for a Band D home. Most homes in the district are Band B, so the increase will be less.

The hike follows a rise of £57 a year for adult social care in Suffolk, brought in by the county council, plus a £3.42 increase in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s element.

Stephen Edwards, cabinet member for resources, said: “We have to become more self-sufficient and one way to do that is to create more income locally which we can then invest in services.

“We are looking to invest significant sums in a range of projects over the next few years which will raise that income, cut costs wherever possible and work together with our communities to provide the services they really value. Breaking a seven-year habit of frozen council tax isn’t an easy decision, but we hope people feel that the small amount extra, £4.95 a year, will be worth it for their local services.”

The increase in council tax will raise an extra £87,000 for Forest Heath.

