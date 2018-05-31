Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Days Gone By: Remembering the traditional trading of two popular shops

PUBLISHED: 15:26 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 22 August 2018

Do you remember these department stores? Picture: IS

Do you remember these department stores? Picture: IS

Archant

Two department shops in Fore Street, Ipswich, trading in a way of shopping now mostly lost, were H and R Sneezum and Martin and Newby, writes David Kindred.

January 1966 Picture: CRMJanuary 1966 Picture: CRM

They were both staffed with expert counter staff who knew their trade. There was no self service, everybody was dealt with individually.

For over a century the Sneezum family ran pawn brokers shops in Ipswich. In 1925 there were four members of the family working at different sites. Arthur in Norwich Road, Raymond in Elm Street, William at 14-20 Fore Street and Henry at 89-91 Fore Street. By the late 1940s the pawn broker trade was largely a thing of the past and Sneezums moved “up market” as jewellers and goldsmiths.

In the 1950s Henry and Raymond became dealers in cameras and photographic equipment, sports outfitters and dealers in tools and musical instruments, at their shop at the corner of Fore Street and Lower Orwell Street.

Fore Street in 1961. H and R Sneezum’s shop on the right was at the junction of Lower Orwell Street. Sneezum’s were photographic dealers, gunsmiths and sports outfitters Picture: CONTRIBUTEDFore Street in 1961. H and R Sneezum’s shop on the right was at the junction of Lower Orwell Street. Sneezum’s were photographic dealers, gunsmiths and sports outfitters Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Martin and Newby’s Fore Street shop, on the other side of Lower Orwell Street, was opened in September 1873 by John Martin. He employed his nephew Frederick Newby. Mr Martin died in 1885 and Mr Newby took over the business. In 1897 the shop was demolished and a new shop built on the site. Mr Newby died in 1933 and generations of the Atkinson family ran the business, but retained the Martin and Newby name. The business extended during the twentieth century into Orwell Place. It closed in 2004.

Do you remember these two popular shops? To submit a letter, write to David Kindred, Days Gone By, Ipswich Star/EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS or e-mail info@kindred-spirit.co.uk

What a bargain! This early riser grabbed a bargain in Sneezum’s January 1966 sale. His camera cost six pence (2.5p) Picture: COLIN MACERWhat a bargain! This early riser grabbed a bargain in Sneezum’s January 1966 sale. His camera cost six pence (2.5p) Picture: COLIN MACER

Some of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRYSome of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Some of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRYSome of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Jan 1966 Picture: CRMJan 1966 Picture: CRM

Some of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRYSome of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Januaruy 1998 Picture: ANDREW HENDRYJanuaruy 1998 Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Martin Newby store Picture: SUE HARRISMartin Newby store Picture: SUE HARRIS

January 1963 Picture: CONTRIBUTEDJanuary 1963 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Orwell Place, Ipswich in the 1990s when Martin and NewbyÕs shop was still trading. They closed in June 2004. The white building in the centre was, until 1955, the Bulls Head public house. Martin and NewbyÕs took over the site. On the left, at the corner of Eagle Street and Fore Street, is the Spread Eagle public house. This seventeenth century building was rebuilt in the nineteenth century Picture: DAVID MILLEROrwell Place, Ipswich in the 1990s when Martin and NewbyÕs shop was still trading. They closed in June 2004. The white building in the centre was, until 1955, the Bulls Head public house. Martin and NewbyÕs took over the site. On the left, at the corner of Eagle Street and Fore Street, is the Spread Eagle public house. This seventeenth century building was rebuilt in the nineteenth century Picture: DAVID MILLER

To many, this once piece of essential home equipment looks like something from a torture chamber. In the time before washing machines, spin and tumble dryers, a mangle was used to squeeze water from washing. The wet items were wound through the rollers by turning the handle. Did you have a mangle in your garden? This Martin and Newby model was on display at the shop in 1998 Picture: ANDREW HENDRYTo many, this once piece of essential home equipment looks like something from a torture chamber. In the time before washing machines, spin and tumble dryers, a mangle was used to squeeze water from washing. The wet items were wound through the rollers by turning the handle. Did you have a mangle in your garden? This Martin and Newby model was on display at the shop in 1998 Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Some of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRYSome of the staff at Martin and Newby’s Ipswich shop in January 1998. Can you add names to these pictures from twenty years ago? Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Topic Tags:

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24