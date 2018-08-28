Heavy Showers

Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle taken ‘seriously ill’

PUBLISHED: 15:42 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 27 October 2018

Glenn Hoddle, pictured working for ITV Sport, has been taken 'seriously ill' Picture: PA

Glenn Hoddle, pictured working for ITV Sport, has been taken 'seriously ill' Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been taken “seriously ill” after collapsing at the BT Sport studios on his birthday.

Hoddle managed England from 1996-99 Picture: TONY HARRIS/PAHoddle managed England from 1996-99 Picture: TONY HARRIS/PA

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey revealed the news about the former Tottenham and England international player, 61, who now works as a TV pundit.

Humphrey tweeted: “Our friend and colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.

“For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30ko at Leicester. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength.”

Former England teammate and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said on Twitter: “Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn.”

Hoddle managed the national team from 1996-99.

As a player, he made 377 appearances for Tottenham, and also enjoyed spells at Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea. He earned 53 England caps.

Breaking News: Second arrest made following July’s Colchester jewellery robbery

17:32 Dominic Moffitt
Trinity Street in Colchester, Chimes store, on the left, was robbed by two people in July Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Another person has been taken into custody by Essex Police after staff were threatened by a wrench and hammer in a jewellery shop theft.

‘It is my silver cloud.’ Life after losing my sight

7 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Simon says that he still feels fulfilled in life despite his blindess Picture: SIMON DAWS

For people who have 20/20 vision it seems that sight governs everything we do - but what would happen if we couldn’t see anymore?

Renting a property? What will £850 a month get you?

11 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
This house in Friston is available to rent for £850 a month. Picture: JENNIE JONES

Are you searching for a home to rent? Here are properties for around £850 a month in the area, ranging from a period cottage near Saxmundham to an apartment on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Man appeals for return of pheasant stolen from his father’s grave

17:29 Sophie Smith
A metal pheasant was stolen from the grave of Ronald Smith at Eye Cemetery. PHOTO: Stephen Smith

A son is appealing for help to find a metal pheasant after it was taken from his father’s grave.

Major Ipswich road remains shut

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Traffic flow in Wherstead Road was curtailed as preparations were put in place for tomorrow's moving Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Wherstead Road has now been closed for several hours as construction of a temporary bridge continues.

Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch

13:51 Michael Steward
A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in Monewden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in a Suffolk village.

