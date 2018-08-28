Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle taken ‘seriously ill’

Glenn Hoddle, pictured working for ITV Sport, has been taken 'seriously ill' Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been taken “seriously ill” after collapsing at the BT Sport studios on his birthday.

Hoddle managed England from 1996-99 Picture: TONY HARRIS/PA Hoddle managed England from 1996-99 Picture: TONY HARRIS/PA

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey revealed the news about the former Tottenham and England international player, 61, who now works as a TV pundit.

Humphrey tweeted: “Our friend and colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.

“For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30ko at Leicester. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength.”

Former England teammate and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said on Twitter: “Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn.”

Hoddle managed the national team from 1996-99.

As a player, he made 377 appearances for Tottenham, and also enjoyed spells at Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea. He earned 53 England caps.